TAAG Angola Airlines Launches Air Cargo Services
Airlines Airports

TAAG Angola Airlines Launches Air Cargo Services

Photo: TAAG Angola Airlines

DALLAS – Luanda-based TAAG Angola Airlines (DT) introduced cargo service from Luanda International Airport (LAD) on January 29, 2024. The weekly service operated on Mondays uses a Boeing 737-800 freighter. It connects Angola’s capital to Lagos (LOS) in Nigeria and Brazzaville (BZV) in the Republic of Congo.

This is another milestone in the airline’s expansion plans after an earlier announcement concerning the addition of the Boeing 737-800BCF into its fleet. In January 2024, TAAG moved approximately 1000 tons of diverse cargo between domestic, regional, and international destinations.

The Boeing 737-800 D2-TBU can transport up to 23.9 tons of cargo. The main deck offers 141.5m³ of cargo space, while the lower deck provides 43.7m³ of space for bulk cargo. The freighter has the capacity for 11 pallet positions that can accommodate ten contoured 96in x 125in pallets.

Photo: TAAG Angola Airlines
Photo: TAAG Angola Airlines

TAAG, Angola’s Air Transport Vision

TAAG’s introduction of regular cargo flights from its base at LAD helps to position Angola as a cargo hub. Furthermore, the initiative also aligns with Angola’s vision of creating a significant regional transport ecosystem by leveraging the investment it has made in its airport infrastructure. Due to its geostrategic location, Luanda can become a significant regional air transport hub.

TAAG is committed to being competitive and sustainable while consolidating its position and footprint in the African air cargo market. Customers and partners stand to benefit from greater convenience, service availability, and solutions DT offers for cargo imports and exports within the region.

Featured image: Photo: TAAG Angola Airlines

TAAG Angola Airlines to Operate Daily Flights to Lagos

Tags:

Share This Post:

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Frontier Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways
Airlines, Routes, Uncategorized

Frontier Airlines Announces Six New Destinations from Cincinnati

February 13, 2024
KLM's new A321neo with new livery. Photo: KLM
Airbus, Airlines

KLM Reveals New Airbus A321neo Livery

February 13, 2024
The merger between the two South Korean carriers was announced in November 2020. Photo: Hyeonwoo Noh, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Airlines, Business / Finance

European Commission Approves Korean Air’s Asiana Acquisition

February 13, 2024
Emtrasur Boeing 747-300F. Photo: Venezuelan Embassy, Belarus
Airlines, Boeing

Detained Venezuelan Boeing 747-300M Enters US Airspace

February 12, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X