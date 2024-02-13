TAAG Angola Airlines Launches Air Cargo Services

DALLAS – Luanda-based TAAG Angola Airlines (DT) introduced cargo service from Luanda International Airport (LAD) on January 29, 2024. The weekly service operated on Mondays uses a Boeing 737-800 freighter. It connects Angola’s capital to Lagos (LOS) in Nigeria and Brazzaville (BZV) in the Republic of Congo.

This is another milestone in the airline’s expansion plans after an earlier announcement concerning the addition of the Boeing 737-800BCF into its fleet. In January 2024, TAAG moved approximately 1000 tons of diverse cargo between domestic, regional, and international destinations.

The Boeing 737-800 D2-TBU can transport up to 23.9 tons of cargo. The main deck offers 141.5m³ of cargo space, while the lower deck provides 43.7m³ of space for bulk cargo. The freighter has the capacity for 11 pallet positions that can accommodate ten contoured 96in x 125in pallets.

TAAG, Angola’s Air Transport Vision

TAAG’s introduction of regular cargo flights from its base at LAD helps to position Angola as a cargo hub. Furthermore, the initiative also aligns with Angola’s vision of creating a significant regional transport ecosystem by leveraging the investment it has made in its airport infrastructure. Due to its geostrategic location, Luanda can become a significant regional air transport hub.

TAAG is committed to being competitive and sustainable while consolidating its position and footprint in the African air cargo market. Customers and partners stand to benefit from greater convenience, service availability, and solutions DT offers for cargo imports and exports within the region.

