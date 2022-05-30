Swoop Debuts Nonstop Toronto-Chicago Service

DALLAS – Canadian ULCC Swoop (WO) took its maiden trip from Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) today.

Flight WO746 departed Toronto at 6:30 am ET this morning; the Boeing 737-800 arrived in Chicago at 7:20 am local time.

With the new non-stop service between Toronto and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), the ULCC will continue its expansion, connecting southwestern Ontario with top-tier American destinations later this summer. The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) stated it was pleased to welcome the route.

Swoop announced the increase in its US presence back in February with nonstop summer flights to five additional destinations: New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The fast-growing Canadian airline also extended its seasonal services to San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando (Sanford), and Phoenix (Mesa) into the summer season. The ULCC provides flights to the US cities from its three primary Canadian bases in Toronto, Hamilton, and Edmonton.

C-FLBV Swoop Boeing 737-800. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from Swoop, Chicago Officials

“As Canada’s ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled to continue our network expansion across North America this summer, connecting Toronto and Chicago with affordable fares,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. “Today’s celebration reinforces our commitment to Canadian travelers, unlocking opportunities to explore highly-sought destinations at ultra-affordable prices.”

“Canadians are excited to travel again this summer, and after two years of restrictions, we’ve seen record demand for getaways across the border,” continued van der Stege, “This expansion reinforces the incredible growth trajectory we’re experiencing, as ultra-low fares continue to unlock new opportunities for Canadians to explore America’s largest cities.”

“This new opportunity and direct service from Canada is such welcome news and ideal timing as we head into the summer season,” said Lynn Osmond, President & CEO of Choose Chicago. “We look forward to welcoming more visitors from our largest international market for arrivals to Chicago aboard Swoop.”

Featured image: Swoop C-FYBK Boeing 737-800. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways