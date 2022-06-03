Swoop Returns to London International Airport

DALLAS – Canadian LCC Swoop (WO) has resumed service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and London International Airport (YXU), which is located five nautical miles northeast of the city of London, Ontario, Canada.

Swoop launched service to YEG in April 2019, bringing nonstop connectivity to London. At 5:10 p.m. local time yesterday, Swoop flight WO230 landed at YEG, marking the airline’s return to the city.

Swoop’s 10 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will be joined by six Boeing 737-8 aircraft in 2022, bringing the total fleet to sixteen. The airline also offers scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Swoop receives a warm welcome upon landing in London, ON. Photo: CNW Group/Swoop Inc.

Comments from Airline, City, Airport Officials

“As Canada’s ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled to be back in London as part of our summer network expansion,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance at Swoop. “Re-connecting Canadians this summer is made easier with convenient and affordable air service. We’re proud to be back supporting London with ultra-not expensive fares, assisting in the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Swoop back to London. Not only is this great news for local air travellers, and the London International Airport, it’s equally important from economic growth and tourism perspective,” said Ed Holder, Mayor of London. “People from across the region enjoy the ease and convenience of flying local, and the return of Swoop provides even greater incentive to do so.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome Swoop back to the London International Airport,” said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of London International Airport. “We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Swoop pre-pandemic and looking forward to continuing to grow the partnership and service at YXU further in 2022 and beyond. “

Featured image: Swoop C-FYBK Boeing 737-800. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways