Swoop Launches New Routes to Regina International

DALLAS – Swoop (WO) inaugurated a new destination this week, commencing two new routes to Regina International Airport (YQR) from Canadian airports Edmonton (YEG) and Winnipeg (YWG).

On June 16, 2022, WO’s Boeing 737-800 from YEG landed around 8:00 am at YQR and flew to YWG. The aircraft came back to YQR before leaving the airport and heading to YEG.

The Calgary-based low-cost carrier started operating the route using one of its 10 Boeing 737-800, but YQR may also welcome the airline’s new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, joining the fleet this summer.

This week was the first flight to YQR for the airline. However, the destination should gain importance during the summer, as WO also plans to operate flights from Toronto (YYZ).

WO is the low-cost subsidiary of Westjet, one of the major Canadian airlines. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Executives’ Comments

“We are thrilled to continue our summer network expansion here in Regina with two important inaugural flights,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance at Swoop.

He continued, “Today’s celebration reinforces Swoop’s commitment to enabling Canadians to travel more, and we’re proud to offer residents of Regina access to ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable flights to both Winnipeg and Edmonton.”

The city’s mayor Sandra Masters was also glad to inaugurate the new route, saying that “Having the addition of Swoop’s affordable air service is vital to the economic recovery and growth of tourism and hospitality in our city.”

Regina Airport CEO James Bogusz said, “We are excited to welcome Swoop to YQR with Ultra Low-Cost air service to three major Canadian cities: Toronto, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. All of Southern Saskatchewan will benefit from this additional air service capacity, which provides significant benefit to the local economy.”

With these new routes, WestJet’s (WS) ULCC increases its presence in Saskatchewan while also growing its network in Canada as a low-cost carrier.

Featured image: WO operates 10 Boeing 737-800NG, with 737-8 aircraft joining the fleet this summer. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways