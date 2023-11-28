Swissport Launches Cargo Operations in Australia

DALLAS — Today, Swiss aviation services company Swissport announced that it launched air cargo handling operations in Australia, beginning with services at Sydney Airport (SYD) earlier this month.

The Swiss aviation services company provides airport ground handling, lounge hospitality, and cargo handling services. The expansion into the Australian cargo segment will complement Swissport’s successful ground services business and is part of the company’s growth strategy in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The addition of air cargo operations in Australia will help strengthen trade routes between Australia and Asia. Swissport’s first cargo customers in Australia—VietJet Air (VJ) and Batik Air (ID)—will now be able to expedite imports to and exports from Australia via their Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) gateways to markets across Asia via Vietnam.

Swissport’s services include cargo handling. Photo: Swissport

About Swissport

Founded in 1996 as Swissair Ground Services International, the company expanded through organic growth and various acquisitions. In June 2020, Swissport’s Belgian division declared bankruptcy. Also in June, Swissport UK and Ireland announced a 50% reduction in its workforce from 8,500 to 4,250. The company began financial restructuring in August 2020, which was completed in December.

A group of financial investors led by Swissport’s former senior secured lenders now own the company. Swissport processed 4.8 million tons of cargo in 2022 across a global network of 117 air cargo centers.

Featured image: Swissport