SWISS Heads to Seoul for the First Time

DALLAS — This summer, SWISS International Air Lines (LX) will introduce nonstop flights to South Korea’s capital, Seoul. This is the first time in LX’s history that the airline will operate flights from Zurich’s Kloten Airport (ZRH) to Incheon International Airport (ICN). The route frequency will run three times a week starting May 7.
The flights will be operated with an Airbus A340. The 11h 45m eastbound flight, LX 122, will depart ZRH at 13:40 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and arrive in SEL at 08:25 on the following days. The westbound flight, LX 123, will depart SEL on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 09:55 and arrive in ZRH at 16:50.
A Unique Travel Experience
“We are delighted to be further growing our network,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach. Seoul promises unique travel experiences to both explorers and culture enthusiasts. In addition to leisure travelers, SWISS’s new Seoul service caters to business travelers. This route is important for both countries as South Korea is Switzerland’s fourth-largest trading partner in Asia.
European airlines with nonstop flights to South Korea currently fall between 6 and 10, including Air France (AF: CDG-ICN), KLM (KL: AMS-ICN), Finnair (AY: HEL-ICN), Turkish Airlines (TK: IST-Seoul ICN), and Aeroflot (SVO-ICN). Other airlines from the region might offer seasonal nonstop flights to Seoul, depending on the date and schedule updates. They include Lufthansa (LH: FRA-ICN), Austrian Airlines (OS: VIE-ICN), and Brussels Airlines (SN: BRU-ICN) has offered nonstops in the past.
Featured image: Swiss HB-JNB Airbus A340-300. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways