SWISS Heads to Seoul for the First Time
Airlines Routes

SWISS Heads to Seoul for the First Time

Swiss HB-JNB Airbus A340-300. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

DALLAS — This summer, SWISS International Air Lines (LX) will introduce nonstop flights to South Korea’s capital, Seoul. This is the first time in LX’s history that the airline will operate flights from Zurich’s Kloten Airport (ZRH) to Incheon International Airport (ICN). The route frequency will run three times a week starting May 7.

The flights will be operated with an Airbus A340. The 11h 45m eastbound flight, LX 122, will depart ZRH at 13:40 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and arrive in SEL at 08:25 on the following days. The westbound flight, LX 123, will depart SEL on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 09:55 and arrive in ZRH at 16:50.

HB-JMC Swiss Airbus A340-300 LSZH ZRH. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways
HB-JMC Swiss Airbus A340-300 LSZH ZRH. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

A Unique Travel Experience

“We are delighted to be further growing our network,” says SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach. Seoul promises unique travel experiences to both explorers and culture enthusiasts. In addition to leisure travelers, SWISS’s new Seoul service caters to business travelers. This route is important for both countries as South Korea is Switzerland’s fourth-largest trading partner in Asia.

European airlines with nonstop flights to South Korea currently fall between 6 and 10, including Air France (AF: CDG-ICN), KLM (KL: AMS-ICN), Finnair (AY: HEL-ICN), Turkish Airlines (TK: IST-Seoul ICN), and Aeroflot (SVO-ICN). Other airlines from the region might offer seasonal nonstop flights to Seoul, depending on the date and schedule updates. They include Lufthansa (LH: FRA-ICN), Austrian Airlines (OS: VIE-ICN), and Brussels Airlines (SN: BRU-ICN) has offered nonstops in the past.

Featured image: Swiss HB-JNB Airbus A340-300. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Recaro seats. Photo: Southwest Airlines
Airlines, Passenger Experience

Southwest Airlines Plans Cabin, Seats, Uniform Refresh

February 2, 2024
American Airlines N837AN Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. KLAX LAX. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways
Airlines, Routes

American Airlines Adds Australia, Brazil Routes

February 2, 2024
Egyptair SU-GFC Airbus A220-300. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Airbus, Airlines, Business / Finance

Azorra Acquires Complete Egyptair A220-300 Fleet

February 2, 2024
airBaltic YL-AAQ Airbus A220-371. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Airbus, Airlines, Routes

The Longest Airbus A220 Routes

February 1, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X