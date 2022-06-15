Swiss Airspace Reopens after Air Traffic Control Glitch

DALLAS – Swiss airspace has reopened after being forced to close for “safety reasons,” caused by a technical issue at the country’s Air Traffic provider Skyguide.

Flights from Geneva (GVA) and Zurich (ZRH) were suspended early on Wednesday morning, but traffic is gradually returning to normal after the closure was lifted at 0830 local time.

ZRH said in a statement that flight operations are ‘planned at 50% capacity until 0930’ and at ‘75% capacity from 0930’ local time.

ZRH stated that as of 10:00 local time operations had returned to 100% but to expect delays. Photo: Zurich Airport.

Basel Unaffected

EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg Airport (BSL) was unaffected by the shutdown as the facility is located in French territory and therefore covered by French ATC.

A spokesperson for Skyguide said: “Swiss airspace is now open again, and air traffic over Switzerland, and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich, are resuming. Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers and partners, as well as for the passengers at the two national airports.”

LX has warned customers they may face “some irregularities” throughout the day. Photo: Zurich Airport.

Diversions

National carrier SWISS (LX) said that inbound long-haul flights had been diverted to airports including Milan, Vienna and Lyon. All short-haul flights had been temporarily suspended.

United Airlines (UA) flight from New York (EWR) to ZRH was diverted to Frankfurt. Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines (SQ) arrival was sent to Milan.

Skyguide added that it was “doing everything in its power” to reduce residual delays. However, the European air traffic agency Eurocontrol warned to expect “high delays.”

Featured Image: SWISS Airbus A220-100 (HB-JBG). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.