SWISS Adds New Flights for Winter

DALLAS – Swiss Air Lines (LX) has announced that it will expand its European route network for the Winter 2023 season. LX will do this by increasing flight frequencies on routes to high-demand destinations and launching new flights to cities that become more popular for Swiss tourists in Winter.

Starting in October, the airline will provide flights from its two main hubs, Zurich-Kloten (ZRH) and Geneva (GVA), to a total of 68 European airports in terms of short and medium-haul travel, increasing its network compared to last year.

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, CCO of LX, said, “We are pleased to be offering the many people who are currently showing such a strong desire to travel an even broader range of routes and services in our coming winter schedules, and, in doing so, to be continuing on our present path of steady and stable growth.”

Along with increased flight frequencies to various destinations, SWISS will resume its four-weekly flights to Bremen (BRE) and Vienna (VIE). These cities were included in LX’s schedule until 2019 but had to be discontinued due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany and the region of the Balkans and Southern Europe are the main aims of SWISS for the Winter 2023 season. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Massive Campaign of Flight Boosting

SWISS is betting heavily on increasing its presence in Europe thanks to a large campaign of flight frequencies to the most requested routes from the carrier’s short and medium-haul network.

Starting in neighboring Germany, the airline will add more flights to Düsseldorf (DUS), Hamburg (HAM), and Hannover (HAJ), adding up to 12 more weekly flights distributed along these three cities compared to last year. Also, frequencies to Prague (PRG) and Bucharest (OTP) will be increased, receiving now seven and five more weekly flights, respectively.

Finally, LX will be positioning itself as a leading carrier in connecting passengers from Zurich and Geneva to the main airline hubs in the continent, including the likes of London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), as well as the capital of Germany, Berlin (BER), with more than 90 weekly flights to these cities combined.

To deal with the demand during Summer, SWISS deployed its widebody aircraft on busy routes in Southern Europe like Zurich to Malaga and Athens. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

SWISS’ Bet on Southern Europe

In the Winter season, when passengers look to travel to more warm and weather-friendly cities, Southern Europe plays a key role in the airline industry as demand skyrockets for flights. SWISS will also increase its presence in the Mediterranean’s main capitals and leisure destinations.

From ZRH, passengers will enjoy 28 and 19 weekly flights to Barcelona (BCN) and Athens (ATH), respectively, and the airline will be focusing as well on adding more flights to Portugal, especially to Lisbon (LIS) and Porto (OPO), receiving 14 and 11 flights every week.

From Geneva, on the other hand, passengers will be able to seamlessly travel to Southern Europe, specifically to destinations like Lisbon (LIS), Porto (OPO), and Athens (ATH). Differing from the trend, SWISS will also offer more flights to the UK and Scandinavia, which will be mainly aimed at winter sports lovers.

Featured image: The Airbus A220 is a key pice of SWISS’ strategy in Europe. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.