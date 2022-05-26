SunExpress Inaugural Milan-Izmir Takes off (+Photos)

DALLAS – After waiting two years, SunExpress (XQ) has finally launched its twice-weekly Boeing 737 service between Milan, Italy, and Izmir, Turkey.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines that has specialized in leisure travel for 30 years, will operate the Monday and Thursday weekly schedule, departing at 3:00 pm from Milan-Malpensa Airport (MXP) and arriving at 6:50 pm at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB).

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

On the same two weekdays, a flight from ADB to MXP will depart Turkey at 12:10 am and arrive in Italy at 2:15 pm. According to FlightRadar24, the airline flew for the first time from MXP to ADB on Monday, May 23, but the route was officially unveiled today, Thursday 26, completing its first week of service.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Comments from SunExpress

The airline, the result of a joint venture between Lufthansa (LH) and Turkish Airlines (TK) that is now 50-50% owned and represented in Italy by Aviareps, was supposed to inaugurate the route as early as summer 2020. The route was later postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Lara Roma, head of commercial for XQ, “we had planned a flight for summer 2020 but we had to postpone. For now the company’s only Italian base is the Milan airport, “but the goal is to increase our presence,” explained Richter Volker, area manager foreign markets.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways Photo: Lorenzo GiacobboAirways

SunExpress Fleet

The XQ fleet consists of 67 Boeing 737s in full Economy, meaning there is no Business Class but there are three extra leg seats.

Sun Express operates with leisure and ethnic target (it started with connections for the Turkish community in Germany). Today it unites Europe and Turkey with 41 destinations. For the time being, it operates only one flight from MXP to Izmir.

Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Featured image: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways