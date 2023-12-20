Sunclass Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First A321neo

DALLAS — Danish leisure carrier Sunclass Airlines (DK) has expanded its fleet with the delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, which was flown in from the Airbus site in Hamburg, Germany. The A321neo aircraft is known for its efficient operation, which reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions.
The airline already operates the Airbus A330neo, and this new addition will make it operate a fleet of solely Airbus aircraft.
The A321neo is the “new engine option” version of its precursor, the A321-200, which has the longest fuselage of the A320 family. The A320 family is Airbus’ best-selling single-aisle series of aircraft and consists of the A318, A319, A320, and A321.
The A321neo is capable of flying up to 244 passengers; with a maximum range of 4,700 nm (8,700 km), it has the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. The A320neo family offers at least a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 and decreases noise levels in the cabin by 50% when compared to aircraft of the previous generation.
Sunclass Airlines operates charter services from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. The company is affiliated with Ving Group, a Nordic tour operator.
Feature image: Sunclass Airlines First A321neo. Photo: Airbus