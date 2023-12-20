Sunclass Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First A321neo
Airbus Airlines Deliveries

Sunclass Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First A321neo

Sunclass Airlines First A321neo. Photo: Airbus

DALLAS — Danish leisure carrier Sunclass Airlines (DK) has expanded its fleet with the delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, which was flown in from the Airbus site in Hamburg, Germany. The A321neo aircraft is known for its efficient operation, which reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

The airline already operates the Airbus A330neo, and this new addition will make it operate a fleet of solely Airbus aircraft.

The A321neo is the “new engine option” version of its precursor, the A321-200, which has the longest fuselage of the A320 family. The A320 family is Airbus’ best-selling single-aisle series of aircraft and consists of the A318, A319, A320, and A321.

The A321neo is capable of flying up to 244 passengers; with a maximum range of 4,700 nm (8,700 km), it has the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. The A320neo family offers at least a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 and decreases noise levels in the cabin by 50% when compared to aircraft of the previous generation.

Sunclass Airlines operates charter services from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. The company is affiliated with Ving Group, a Nordic tour operator.

Feature image: Sunclass Airlines First A321neo. Photo: Airbus

Tags:

Share This Post:

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Alaska Airlines FAs. Photo: Alaska Airlines
Airlines, AVJobs

AFA Union: Alaska Airlines Has to PAY If

December 20, 2023
Delta Air Lines and El Al aircraft. Photo: Alberto Cucini and Marty Basaria/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

Delta Air Lines, El Al Establish Codeshare Partnership

December 20, 2023
Vistara A321neo. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways
Airbus, Airlines, Deliveries

Transavia Takes Delivery of Its First A321neo (+Video)

December 20, 2023
Vistara welcomed its first A321neo in July 2020. Photo: Airbus
Airlines, Routes

Vistara Expands International Flight Connections from Mumbai

December 20, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X