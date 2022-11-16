Sun Country Plans 15 New Routes for Summer 2023

DALLAS — Sun Country Airlines (SY) plans to grow its network with 15 new nonstop routes for summer 2023 from its hub at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). This will be one of the carrier’s largest network expansions.

With these new routes, the carrier network would include service to 90 airports and 120 routes across North America, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The routes will start in the Spring and Summer seasons of 2023. The first route begins in April. The MSP-based carrier will start service from its hub to Columbus (Ohio), Richmond (Virginia), Kansas City (Missouri), Charlotte and Wilmington (North Carolina), Colorado Springs (Colorado), Rapid City (South Dakota), Omaha (Nebraska), Atlantic City (New Jersey), Detroit and Traverse City (Michigan), and Louisville (Kentucky). Most of these flights will operate two times a week; all of these routes are seasonal and scheduled to operate until September 4, 2023.

In addition, Sun Country will resume service from MSP to St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) and Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport (MKE). Sun Country last flew to STL in October 2021 and MKE in January 2022. Also, Sun Country will restart flights between MSP and New York (JFK) four times weekly. The carrier previously flew to JFK but stopped service in 2019.

Sun Country operates an all Boeing 737 fleet for a mix of charters, cargo operations, and scheduled services. This includes 42 passenger jets and 12 freighter aircraft that Sun Country operates on behalf of Amazon.

These new routes will cut Delta’s market share out of MSP. In addition to Sun Country, Delta has a hub at MSP. Sun Country will go against Delta on ten routes, including hub-to-hub routes for Delta, such as Detroit (DTW) and New York (JFK).

As the airline industry continues to recover, Sun Country has returned to profitability with a US$10.6m profit during the third quarter of 2022. The airline struggles with hiring flight crew and higher operating costs.

Sun Country Airlines N804SY Boeing 737-800. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Comments from Sun Country, MSP Officials

Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney commented, “We’re excited to continue our growth to top leisure destinations across the country… With these new routes, Sun Country will now fly direct from MSP to 86 unique markets across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. We look forward to connecting our guests to their favorite people and places to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

He later said, “Our newest destinations support our unique business model as we coordinate our scheduled service with important charter and cargo customers,” adds Whitney. “New service to Charlotte, Columbus, Kansas City, and St. Louis will coordinate with our Major League Soccer (MLS) charter service.”

The new service to Atlantic City will support our casino charter customers. In addition, “each of Sun Country’s interline partners currently flies out of JFK, which will create more opportunities for our customers to travel internationally.”

Brian Ryks, the CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP, said, “Sun Country’s expanded schedule demonstrates that domestic and leisure travel demand will remain strong and promising in 2023 as the overall recovery in air travel continues. This is one of the single largest route network expansions at MSP. It offers travelers even more cities and flight options, including service to three new destinations: Atlantic City, Colorado Springs, and Wilmington.”

Featured image: N820SY, Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737-800 @KPVU. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways