Sudan’s RSF Clashes with Army in Khartoum Airport
Updated at 14:30 GMT on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

DALLAS – Weeks of tensions between rival military leaders in Sudan turned violent on Saturday, as Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claim to have taken control of Khartoum’s International Airport (KRT) in an apparent coup attempt.

Footage from broadcasters shows a SkyUp Airlines (PQ) Boeing 737-800 (UR-SQA · MSN 40150), and a Saudia (SV) Airbus A330-300 (HZ-AQ30 · MSN 1834) hit by gunfire and burning on the tarmac. Flightradar24.com claims that other aircraft have also been damaged.

According to data from Flightradar24.com, UR-SQA landed at 00:04 local time (22:04 GMT) operating flight SO110 from Cairo (CAI) on behalf of Sun Air Aviation, a Sudanese airline. The Saudia A330 was scheduled to depart at 09:30 local time (07:30 GMT) to Riyadh (RUH) as flight SV458.

Saudia has issued a statement, confirming the incident involving flight SV458. The airline confirms that all flights to and from Sudan have been canceled until further notice. The airline is currently working with “the relevant authorities, including the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Sudan, to obtain more information about the incident.”

US ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, said he and his embassy staff were sheltering in place as heavy firing was heard in a number of areas. The British embassy has also warned UK nationals to “remain indoors” as it monitors the situation.

Mr. Godfrey said the escalation was “extremely dangerous,” and called on Sudan’s senior leadership to stop the clashes.

This is a developing story. We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

