Starlux to Begin San Francisco Flights in December 2023
Starlux to Begin San Francisco Flights in December 2023

DALLAS — Starlux Airlines (JX) plans to commence flights between Taipei (TPE) and San Francisco (SFO) in December 2023 with the Airbus A350-900.

The flight schedule, according to AeroRoutes, indicates the following:

  • JX12: Taipei to San Francisco, departing at 11:30 PM and arriving at 6:15 PM.
  • JX11: San Francisco to Taipei, departing at 11:40 PM and arriving at 5:30 AM (+2 days).

Initially, the flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. However, starting March 31, 2024, the flights will operate daily. The distance of this 6,469-mile journey is estimated to take approximately 13 hours and 50 minutes westbound and 10 hours and 45 minutes eastbound.

According to onemileatatime.com, although the tickets for these flights are not yet available for purchase, the schedules have been finalized, suggesting that booking options will be offered in the near future.

Starlux Airlines’ is Alaska Airlines’ newest global partner. Photo: Alaska Airlines/Starlux

First-Class Starlux’s A350-900

The airline has a total of 18 Airbus A350-900s on order, and it has already received three of these jets. The JX A350-900s are equipped with 306 seats and divided into four cabins:

  • Four first-class seats
  • 26 business-class seats
  • 36 premium economy seats
  • 240 economy-class seats

Starlux Airlines is the first Taiwanese airline to offer a first-class cabin. The A350s feature four first-class seats arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration. The first-class suites include 60-inch doors, privacy partitions, 32-inch 4K screens with Bluetooth audio, zero-gravity seat settings, and personal wardrobes for storing luggage.

Last July, Airways spoke with Glenn Chai, CEO of Starlux, about the airline’s American expansion. Check out the interview below.

Featured image: Starlux Airlines

STARLUX Prepares US Expansion, One Destination Every Year

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

