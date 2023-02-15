Starlux Launches Flights to Los Angeles
Uncategorized

Starlux Launches Flights to Los Angeles

DALLAS — Taiwan-based carrier Starlux Airlines (JX) has announced that it will be flying between Taipei and Los Angeles and has begun selling tickets for the new service.

The new flight will be operated by an Airbus A350-900, which is configured in a four-class layout. The aircraft will feature four seats in first class, 26 seats in business class, 36 seats in premium economy, and 240 in economy class. The new service is scheduled to launch on April 26, 2023. 

Initially, flights will operate five days a week before increasing to daily service in June. Flight JX002 will depart Taipei at 11:40 PM and arrive in Los Angeles at 8:30 PM. It will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The return flight JX001 will depart Los Angeles at 12:50 AM and arrive at 5:40 AM the following day. The flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Starlux F-WWKM Airbus A330-900. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

New Destinations, New Aircraft

This announcement comes as JX prepares to enter the US market after a year’s delay. The airline initially wanted to launch flights to the United States in June 2022 before postponing it to a date in the first quarter of 2023, which was pushed back to April 2023. 

After receiving its first Airbus A350-900 in October 2022, the carrier recently welcomed its second. The aircraft can seat 306 passengers, and while the aircraft is already in service, the route to Los Angeles will be the first time passengers will be able to experience its first-class cabin. 

Starlux currently serves 15 routes to destinations across Asia, including Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, and Singapore, among others. The airline will be able to serve passengers traveling between North America and Asia as they will have an easy connection to the carrier hub in Taipei. The airline currently operates 13 Airbus A321neos, four Airbus A330neos, and two Airbus A350s. By 2025, the airline fleet will grow to 39 aircraft. 

Featured image: Starlux Airlines

Share This Post:

author
Joshua Kupietzky has a passion for aviation and deep expertise in the aviation industry. He’s been enamored with the facts and figures of the airline industry, and the details of the make and model of commercial aircraft for as long as he can remember. Based in Chicago, US. Follow him on Instagram @jbkaviation

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Uncategorized

Europe Rejects Proposal to Fly With Just One

February 7, 2023
Airlines, Routes, Uncategorized

Lufthansa to Operate Boeing 787-9 to Five North

February 3, 2023
Uncategorized

Aeroméxico to Launch First Service from AIFA to

February 1, 2023
Uncategorized

The US Commercial Aviation’s Outdated Technology

January 14, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X