Starlux Pushes Airbus to Speed Up Deliveries

DALLAS – Starlux Airlines (JX) is applying pressure on the European plane maker Airbus to speed up outstanding aircraft deliveries. The move comes as the Taiwanese carrier looks to expand its network.

Speaking to Reuters, the airline’s CEO, Glenn Chai, said that the five Airbus wide-bodies set for delivery next year are insufficient to meet the surge in demand post-pandemic. However, the manufactures production rate is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Currently, JX has four Airbus A330-900s in service, the first of which arrived in February 2022, and four on order. In October 2022, it also took delivery of the first of 18 A350-900s it had on order and now has three in service.

Photo: Starlux Airlines.

Network Expansion

These incoming aircraft will allow the airline to expand its network outside of Asia. It will initially focus on the United States, with a new route from its Taipei Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) hub to Los Angeles (LAX) due to commence on April 26.

Mr Chai also said that San Francisco (SFO) would be added by the end of the year and that a New York route “is a must” for the airline. Once the North American market has been established, JX will turn its attention to Europe.

Starlux commenced operations in January 2020, flying between TPE and Macau (MFM). It was created in a bid to break up the duopoly of Eva Air (BR) and China Airlines (CI) in the Taiwanese market. However, its launch was hampered by the stringent COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the countries government, and its initial expansion was cautious.

Featured Image: Starlux Airbus A330-900. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.