Judge to Split Airbus, Qatar Airways A350 Trial

DALLAS — A new court decision has been taken as the dispute between European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and Middle Eastern airline Qatar Airways (QR) continues: split the trial in 2023.

This quarrel between two major companies started because of paint issues QR is encountering on some A350s. The airline grounded the aircraft and refused to take delivery of any additional A350s. Airbus would later cancel all of QR’s orders, including numerous A321neo and A350 family airplanes.

The issue has already been debated in a UK court this year, but the trial has not yet started. In May 2022, a judge issued orders for a “speedy trial” and gave an indicative window of June 2023 for the beginning of the official trial.

However, Airbus raised concerns that a June 2023 trial may not be possible because of shortcomings in the airline’s disclosures. At the last court hearing, the European plane maker managed to convince Judge David Waksman to split the trial for June 2023 into two parts.

QR was the launch customer of the A350 and owns over 50 units of the type. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Airbus Welcomes the Decision

Airbus said it was “successful” as the judge decided that the matters that will be debated during the June trial will be “narrowed significantly” and will include “only the core matters.” However, QR said it wanted the court “to deal with as much of the dispute as possible at the trial.”

While Airbus says it “welcomes” the outcome of the hearing, the company has previously stated that splitting the trial may not be enough if the documents from QR do not arrive soon.

With this new court hearing and a judge’s decision to split the trial planned for June, the dispute between QR and Airbus should last until the end of 2023 at the soonest.

Featured image: QR grounded a part of its A350 fleet due to surface paint damage issues. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways