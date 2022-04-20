Spirit Airlines Announces Texas Maintenance Facility

DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) will expand its presence in Houston by establishing a maintenance facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

When the Spirit Technical Operations team starts its initial phase of operations, the building, which is situated along John F. Kennedy Boulevard, will function as a huge aircraft maintenance hangar with offices and warehousing.

The maintenance center features two aircraft bays and ramp space accommodating up to four aircraft, a warehouse, shops, and office space, and complements NK’s existing maintenance facility in Detroit.

The airline aims to equip the center with more than 50 Houston-based team members to operate and service the airline’s expanding fleet, which is expected to add 24 new jets this year, bringing the total number of planes in the fleet to 197 by the end of 2022, and another 33 planes in 2023.

The new maintenance capacity will be just a brief flight away from some of Spirit’s busiest stations as the airline’s network increases.

N903NK, Spirit Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from Spirit COO, Houston Mayor

“Preserving our Spirit Fit Fleet® in prime condition is a primary focus for us every day,” said John Bendoraitis, NK’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve chosen the perfect additional location for our phenomenal Technical Operations team as they promote our ongoing development.”

“We’re honored to bring to Houston the same ideals and dedication to quality that won our team the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence. Thank you to the IAH team for a fantastic 10-year partnership, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the community by adding jobs and new maintenance capacity.”, He added.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that in a global marketplace, “Houston’s solid economic prospects make our city an appealing ally for corporate development and expansion. Bush Airport’s new maintenance complex will create great job opportunities in our community. Spirit Airlines’ dedication to Houston is important to us, as they continue to grow services and invest in our workforce.”

“By adding this new facility, Spirit Airlines will improve their overall daily operations at Bush Airport,” stated Mario Diaz, Director of Houston Airports. “Not only will this help customers across the airline’s network, but it will also improve the airport guest experience for those flying out of Houston to the airline’s numerous international and domestic destinations.”

Featured image: N615NK, Spirit Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways