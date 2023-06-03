Spirit Airlines Increases Pilot Pipeline in North Texas

DALLAS — Miramar, Florida-based ULCC Spirit Airlines (NK) is looking to Texas to increase its pool of qualified, experienced pilots. US Aviation Academy in Denton, Texas, has joined the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program, the carrier stated this week.

The flight school provides thorough training for pilots and is conveniently located close to one of Spirit Airlines’ Pilot Crew Bases at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), giving graduates the chance to network and advance to a fulfilling career as a Spirit First Officer.

Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Program Requirements, Airline Offering

To be eligible to apply for the program, candidates must successfully complete their flying training at the US Aviation Academy and accrue roughly 500 hours of total flight experience.

Program pilots will get a conditional offer of employment, a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), and mentorship while they work toward finishing the hours necessary for an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate if they are successful in Spirit’s interview process. Those who fulfill all requirements will become Spirit First Officers on the squad.

Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot at Spirit Airlines, stated that “US Aviation Academy has all the attributes of a top-notch flight school, and that’s exactly the type of partner we are looking for as we expand our pilot pipeline. We’re adding new planes and new destinations, and our continued growth makes this the perfect opportunity to start working toward a career on the flight deck with us.”

According to Scott Sykes, Chief Development Officer for US Aviation Academy. ” US Aviation Academy is excited to present a new career pathway for professional pilots to support Spirit Airlines ‘ growth. Both companies have a history of innovation and a commitment to safety and high-quality training, which makes for a great partnership.”

Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways

Spirit Airlines Expansion

In some of the newest, most fuel-efficient aircraft in the business, Spirit’s pilots soar to more than 90 locations around the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Eight new Airbus A321neo aircraft are among the additional brand-new aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023, providing First Officers with the chance to quickly advance to Captain.

Recent contract approval by the airline’s pilots includes a respectable salary raise as well as other improved benefits.

You can learn more about the program and application process here.

Featured image: Jinyuan Liu/Airways