Spirit Airlines Announces New Houston, TX Crew Base

DALLAS – Three months after Spirit Airlines (NK) said it was adding an aircraft maintenance facility and 50 new jobs in Houston, TX, the airline today announced a new Pilot and Flight Attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Spirit expects to locate about 150 Pilots and 300 Flight Attendants in Houston starting this fall, with additional crew, supervisors, and support functions to follow.

The two investments are intended to support Spirit’s expanding “Fit Fleet,” which, according to the airline, is one of the newest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, as well as the numerous exciting new destinations that will soon be added to its route map. Spirit expects to receive 24 completely new aircraft in 2022, raising its fleet total to 197 aircraft. In addition, 33 additional brand-new aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2023.

Photos: Spirit Airlines

Spirit Crew Bases

Crew bases are the various airport stations where commercial Pilots and Flight Attendants normally begin and end their duty periods. The new IAH crew base will join NK’s existing crew bases in Atlanta (ATL), Atlantic City (ACY), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Las Vegas (LAS), Miami (MIA), and Orlando (MCO).

Because of its advantageous location within NK’s network, Houston is the ideal place for a new crew base, the airline contends. The city will complement NK’s varied mix of domestic and international flight operations out of IAH.

Photo: Spirit Airlines

Comments from Spirit Airlines

“This year marks our tenth anniversary in Houston, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate this expansion that will bolster the foundation of our operation as our airline continues to grow,” said Nick Bartolotta, Vice President of Operations and Crew Planning for NK.

“Houston is a key international gateway in our flight network, and we greatly appreciate the strong partnership with the city and airport that helped make this opportunity a reality.”

Photo: Spirit Airlines

In addition to these investments, NK reiterates its continued investment in convenient and affordable travel options for Houstonians. NK customers can travel from Houston to 16 domestic and seven international destinations, including daily, nonstop service to Monterrey, Mexico (MTY) scheduled to begin this fall.

Featured image: IAH New Hangar Event Jul 19. Photo: Spirit Airlines