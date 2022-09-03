September 3, 2022
Spirit Launches New Non-Stop Flights to Jamaica
Airlines Routes

Spirit Launches New Non-Stop Flights to Jamaica

  • by
  • September 3, 2022
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) is to launch a new non-stop service between Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL), Connecticut, and Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The four times weekly service will commence on December 15, 2022, and will operate year-round.

John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning, said, “Spirit Airlines is excited to launch our first ever international flight from Bradley International Airport. We sincerely appreciate our partnership with the airport and the opportunities to grow since launching service in 2017.”

Spirit’s A321ceo (N685NX) was delivered to the airline in March 2018. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

A Much Pursued Service

Kevin A. Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, added, “We have pursued non-stop Jamaica service at Bradley International Airport for years now in an effort to meet our community’s needs, and we are proud to finally make it a reality with Spirit’s partnership. I have no doubt that this service will be successful.”

Spirit has served Jamaica since 2005. For many years there have been calls for a non-stop service between Jamaica and Connecticut to serve the latter’s sizeable Jamaican-American community whilst bolstering trade and tourism.

It launched services from BDL in 2017 and currently flies to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), and Tampa (TPA) in Florida, plus Myrtle Beach (MYR), South Carolina.

Featured Image: The new non-stop route will commence on December 15. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Safety

Airlines Cancel Flights as Super Typhoon Heads for

September 3, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Hans Airways A330 Performs Formal Route Proving Flight

September 3, 2022
Airlines, Routes

Wizz Air Expands Vienna Base

September 3, 2022
Airlines, Embraer, Industry

Porter Airlines, FlightSafety International Debut E195-E2 Sim

September 2, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X

SPIN TO WIN!

  • Get a discount coupon valid for our magazine subscription plans!
  • One (1) spin per email.
Try Your Luck!
Never
Remind later
No thanks