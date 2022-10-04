DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) aircraft are beginning to arrive at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) as the airline’s new fleet takes its takeoff and landing positions.

Beginning on March 8, 2023, the airline will provide low-cost, daily nonstop flights for people in southeast Virginia to enjoy the Florida sun in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

By providing the sole daily nonstop service from Norfolk to Fort Lauderdale, Spirit is making flying to South Florida particularly accessible. Visitors to Orlando can connect to a number of foreign locations in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Puerto Rico.

Spirit will begin serving Norfolk as its second Virginia airport, in addition to its 2018 operations in Richmond (RIC). ORF is seven miles northeast of downtown Norfolk, an independent city in Virginia, United States.

Photo: Spirit Airlines

Comments from Spirit, Norfolk Airport Authority

“It’s great to bring More Go to Norfolk with daily, nonstop flights to a fun pair of locations in Florida, with exciting options for connections to Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Bobby Schroeter, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Spirit Airlines.

“Our Norfolk Guests will love our Signature Service combined with our affordable fares, and our Florida Guests will enjoy the historical attractions, museums, and festivals that Coastal Virginia has to offer.”

“Spirit Airlines’ decision to enter southeastern Virginia via Norfolk International Airport is a sign of confidence in our region,” said Mark Perryman, Norfolk Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Passenger demand hit all-time records this summer and 2022 is on a path to be the highest year in the airport’s 84-year history. Spirit’s new service from Norfolk to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, two of our largest markets, will be very well received within the community and we anticipate robust growth.”

Featured image: N903NK, Spirit Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways