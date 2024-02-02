Southwest Airlines Plans Cabin, Seats, Uniform Refresh

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines (WN) will undergo a brand refresh, including redesigned aircraft cabins, new seats, and updated employee uniforms.

The airline has partnered with design company Tangerine to create an updated cabin interior with a warm and inviting aesthetic, featuring deep blue tones and a Southwest Heart motif woven into the carpet. The new cabin design aims to enhance the overall onboard experience for customers and align with WN’s “energetic” brand image.

Tangerine’s cabin interior design captures the heart of Southwest Airlines. Photo: Tangerine

Southwest has selected RECARO as the global supplier of premium aircraft seats for the cabin refresh. The new seats will feature a multi-adjustable headrest cushion for enhanced comfort and neck support and a personal electronic device holder for easy access to inflight entertainment. The Southwest Heart symbol will be debossed on the seat headrests, and a sunray pattern will adorn the seats.

“We needed to help Southwest stand out amongst other US carriers,” said Matt Round, tangerine’s Chief Creative Officer. “Our proposal expressed the unmistakable energy of the airline and gave the cabin interior environment more heart.”

Southwest has also implemented various initiatives to make flying with the airline easy and enjoyable. These include enhanced WiFi on all WiFi-enabled aircraft, onboard power ports, larger overhead bins on its 737-8 and -800s, and new digital platforms and airport kiosks functionality. The airline also offers a flexible cancellation policy, a rewards program, and a commitment to providing friendly and reliable service.

Southwest Heart logo. Photo: Tangerine

In addition to the cabin and service enhancements, WN is refreshing its employee uniforms. A ‘Uniform Inspiration’ Team of 75 WN employees is working with apparel vendor Design Collective by Cintas and fashion stylist Bonnie Markel to develop a modern and functional uniform design for employees working in and around airports.

Featured image: Recaro seats. Photo: Southwest Airlines