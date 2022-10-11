Southwest Launches “Go with Heart” Campaign

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines (WN) has launched a new brand campaign it is calling “Go with Heart.” The campaign is meant to showcase the carrier’s differences, including free checked baggage, no change or cancellation fees, points that don’t expire, and flight credits that don’t expire. It also reinforces that WN is a carrier that stands for low fares, flexible policies, and unmatched hospitality when traveling on the airline.

WN is introducing a series of upgrades to its travel experience this year. This includes enhanced Wi-Fi, new in-seat power outlets, larger overhead bins, Upgraded Boarding self-service, and additional self-service capabilities and onboard products. These elements are designed to simplify the travel experience.

WN has announced a significant customer experience enhancement this year. In-seat power will start to roll out on the carrier’s aircraft beginning in 2023. These will feature USB-A and USB-C ports on every seat.

Aircraft deliveries in 2023 will feature larger overhead bin space, allowing for more bags and easier access to storage. The carrier has also announced new onboard offerings, expanding the choices already offered on board.

Southwest Boeing 737-8 (N8800L). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Airline Comments

Bill Tierney, Vice President, Marketing & Digital Experience at Southwest Airlines, said, “Serving our Customers is at the core of what we do at Southwest Airlines, and we know that having flexibility is top of mind for our Customers when they’re planning travel. ‘Go with Heart’ is inspired by what makes Southwest stand out from the competition—our outstanding Employees, Legendary Customer Service, and flexible differentiators.

“We’re here to connect Customers with what’s important to them by making travel easier with less anxiety, and through this campaign, we’re also emphasizing our continuous commitment to improving the Customer Experience. When Customers go to book their next trip, they can do so without hesitation knowing Southwest has generous and flexible policies coupled with legendary hospitality—they can ‘Go with Heart’ by going with Southwest.”

Featured image: Southwest Boeing 737-8 (N1808U).Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways