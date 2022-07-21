Southwest Airlines Add Two New Nonstop Routes

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines (WN) announced the addition of two new nonstop routes for this upcoming winter season as it extends its flight schedule through March 8, 2023.

Starting in January, the new seasonal services will give WN customers the ability to travel nonstop between Long Beach and New Orleans, and between Austin and Montrose, Colorado—the gateway to ski areas in Telluride and Crested Butte.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 reg: N928WN Photo: Brent Foster/Airways

Seasonal Nonstop Service

Effective Saturday, January 7, 2023, WN will offer service on Saturdays between:

Austin and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colorado

Effective Sunday, January 8, 2023, the airline will offer service on Sundays between:

Long Beach, California, and New Orleans

Featured image: Luke Ayers/Airways