South African Airways Expands Fleet

DALLAS – Johannesburg-based South African Airways (SA) has announced plans to increase capacity to meet a recent surge in demand.

A slimmed-down SA, which restarted flights in September 2021, currently has a fleet of seven Airbus aircraft. This includes three A319s, two A320s, one A330-300 and a single A330-300. Three further A320s will now be added, taking the fleet to ten aircraft.

The first A320 arrived in late September. Two further examples will follow in October and November, making the A320 SA’s primary aircraft, accounting for half its fleet.

The airline is looking to increase its much reduced fleet size. Photo: South African Airways.

Growth Strategy

The additional A320s form part of the airline’s strategy to increase its operations following the collapse of fellow South-African carrier Comair (MN). In recent months SA has ramped up its domestic and regional operations and plans to introduce new long-haul routes. The news comes as SA reveals it is in discussions to sign a new franchise deal with British Airways.

SA currently has a single Airbus A330-300. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

SA Chief Commercial Officer Tebogo Tsimane states that the A319 will leave the fleet in 2023. It also seeks to replace its A340-300s “with a similar capacity aircraft.”

“As we increase fleet size to match the needs of the growing network schedule, we are encouraged that our strategy to cautiously re-enter markets abandoned due to the Covid pandemic has served us very well during the past twelve month, and we will continue to follow that cautious risk-adjusted trajectory,” he added.

Featured Image: SA will now have five Airbus A320s in its fleet. Photo: South African Airways.