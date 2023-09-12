SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 25 Boeing 737 MAX

DALLAS — Boeing and SMBC Aviation Capital have announced that the aircraft lessor is placing an order for 25 737-8s. This order will increase SMBC’s backlog to a total of 81 737 MAX jets, with a focus on the market-leading 737-8.

The growing demand for travel worldwide has prompted lessors to expand their portfolios of single-aisle aircraft, offering airlines more fuel-efficient jets that can operate on various route networks.

Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, expressed his satisfaction with the new order and the ongoing partnership with Boeing. He emphasized the company’s commitment to providing customers with the latest technology and fuel-efficient aircraft to meet sustainability objectives and reduce operating costs. The increased order pipeline positions SMBC Aviation Capital for future growth as global air travel continues to recover.

The 737-8 offers flexibility for airlines across their networks while reducing fuel consumption and emissions by up to 20% on average. Each plane will save approximately 8 million pounds of CO2 emissions annually compared to the aircraft it replaces. Boeing has already received over 400 orders for the 737 MAX family in 2023.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, commended SMBC’s decision to expand its 737 MAX backlog by ordering 25 737-8s, affirming their confidence in the value these aircraft provide to airline customers. The exceptional versatility and unmatched fuel efficiency of the 737-8 make it an essential asset for the leasing community in supporting airlines’ sustainability and efficiency goals.

The 737-8 can accommodate 162 to 210 passengers, depending on the configuration, and has a range of 3,500 nautical miles. It operates profitably on both short- and medium-haul routes.

Featured image: Boeing