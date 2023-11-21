SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 60 A320neo Family Aircraft

DALLAS — SMBC Aviation Capital has placed an additional order for 60 A320neo Family aircraft, bringing the lessor’s total number of purchased aircraft from Airbus to nearly 340.

This new order, combined with their existing orders, ensures SMBC Aviation Capital will receive a continuous delivery stream throughout the decade, solidifying their strategic partnership with Airbus on the A320neo Family program.

The A320neo Family offers airlines unbeatable seat mile cost and allows them to expand their networks using wide-body cabin products on new longer-haul routes that were previously not feasible with single-aisle jetliners.

Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital, stated that this transaction highlights the sustained global demand for technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft. He anticipates even greater demand for the A320neo and A321neo in the future, as sustainability and operational efficiency remain key priorities for customers.

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, expressed gratitude for SMBC Aviation Capital’s commitment and confidence in the A320neo Family. He highlighted that this decision demonstrates SMBC Aviation Capital’s long-term investment in the most successful aircraft program to date.

Featured image: Airbus A320neo SMBS Aviation Capital. Render: Airbus