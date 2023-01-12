SLC, ATL Led the Pack in Fewest Delayed Flights in ’22
DALLASFamily Destinations Guide has examined information from Department of Transportation statistics to uncover which US airports had the most and fewest delayed flights in 2022.

Leading the pack with the fewest delays was Salt Lake City International (SLC), with 14.18% of its flights delayed during the year. Only 1.02% of the airport’s flights were canceled out of 83,390 flight operations.

Following closely behind was the Goliath of US airports, ATL, with 16.9% of flights delayed and 1.73% canceled out of a whopping 237,601 flight operations.

SEATAC (SEA) trailed with a 16.49% delay, just edging out Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) at 16.51%.

Rounding out the top five was Detroit Metro (DTW) at 16.63% delayed.

Photo: Atlanta International Airport

Delays

On the opposite end, the US airport with the most delayed flights was Orlando International Airport (MCO) with 28.24%. Out of 108,330 flight operations, 3.52% were canceled.

Newark Liberty International (EWR) was the runner-up with 26.51% delayed. However, 5.94% of its flights were canceled out of 95,832 flight operations.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Tampa International (TPA), and Miami International (MIA) rounded out the top five with 26.1%, 25.48%, and 25.4% of flights delayed, respectively.

New International Arrivals Facility at SEATAC Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Photo: PortSeattle.org

Fewest Delayed Flights

 Airport Location Flights delayed in 2022 (%) Flights on time in 2022 (%) Flights canceled in 2022 (%) Flight Operations in 2022 
 Salt Lake City International Airport  Salt Lake City, Utah  14.18  84.7  1.02  83,390 
 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport  Atlanta, Georgia  16.19  81.88  1.73  237,601 
 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport  Seattle, Washington  16.49  81.51  1.79  131,027 
 Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport  Minneapolis, Minnesota  16.51  81.84  1.5  91,334 
 Detroit Metropolitan Airport  Detroit, Michigan  16.63  81.12  2.2  96,324 
 San Francisco International Airport  San Francisco, California  16.64  81.58  1.65  97,638 
 George Bush Intercontinental Airport  Houston, Texas  16.67  80.79  2.23  93,954 
  Charlotte-Douglas International Airport  Charlotte, North Carolina  17.93  78.53  3.28  144,760 
 Washington Dulles International Airport  Washington DC  18  78.79  2.98  41,898 
 Chicago O’Hare International Airport  Chicago, Illinois  18.13  78.44  3.13  196,925 
Orlando International Airport (MCO). Photo: Orlando International Airport

Most Delayed Flights

 Airport Location Flights delayed in 2022 (%)  Flights on time in 2022 (%) Flights canceled in 2022 (%) Flight Operations in 2022 
 Orlando International Airport  Orlando, Florida  28.24  67.81  3.52  108,330 
 Newark Liberty International Airport  Newark, New Jersey  26.51  67.07  5.94  95,832 
 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport  Fort Lauderdale, Florida  26.1  70.39  3.1  63,250 
 Tampa International Airport  Tampa, Florida  25.48  70.5  3.63  54,909 
 Miami International Airport  Miami, Florida  24.4  71.92  3.29  82,341 
 Harry Reid International Airport  Las Vegas, Nevada  24.34  73.51  1.96  129,093 
 Chicago Midway International Airport  Chicago, Illinois  24.11  72.78  2.81  56,186 
 John F. Kennedy International Airport  New York, New York  24.08  71.21  4.42  102,500 

Featured image: Salt Lake City (SLC) Airport overview with snow. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

author
John Huston is a marketer, writer, and videographer who's always loved planes, clocked 10 whole hours in a Cessna and can spend hours wandering around ATL. Based in Atlanta, GA, United States.

