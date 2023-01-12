SLC, ATL Led the Pack in Fewest Delayed Flights in ’22

DALLAS — Family Destinations Guide has examined information from Department of Transportation statistics to uncover which US airports had the most and fewest delayed flights in 2022.
Leading the pack with the fewest delays was Salt Lake City International (SLC), with 14.18% of its flights delayed during the year. Only 1.02% of the airport’s flights were canceled out of 83,390 flight operations.
Following closely behind was the Goliath of US airports, ATL, with 16.9% of flights delayed and 1.73% canceled out of a whopping 237,601 flight operations.
SEATAC (SEA) trailed with a 16.49% delay, just edging out Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) at 16.51%.
Rounding out the top five was Detroit Metro (DTW) at 16.63% delayed.
Delays
On the opposite end, the US airport with the most delayed flights was Orlando International Airport (MCO) with 28.24%. Out of 108,330 flight operations, 3.52% were canceled.
Newark Liberty International (EWR) was the runner-up with 26.51% delayed. However, 5.94% of its flights were canceled out of 95,832 flight operations.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Tampa International (TPA), and Miami International (MIA) rounded out the top five with 26.1%, 25.48%, and 25.4% of flights delayed, respectively.
Fewest Delayed Flights
|Airport
|Location
|Flights delayed in 2022 (%)
|Flights on time in 2022 (%)
|Flights canceled in 2022 (%)
|Flight Operations in 2022
|Salt Lake City International Airport
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|14.18
|84.7
|1.02
|83,390
|Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|Atlanta, Georgia
|16.19
|81.88
|1.73
|237,601
|Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
|Seattle, Washington
|16.49
|81.51
|1.79
|131,027
|Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|16.51
|81.84
|1.5
|91,334
|Detroit Metropolitan Airport
|Detroit, Michigan
|16.63
|81.12
|2.2
|96,324
|San Francisco International Airport
|San Francisco, California
|16.64
|81.58
|1.65
|97,638
|George Bush Intercontinental Airport
|Houston, Texas
|16.67
|80.79
|2.23
|93,954
|Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|17.93
|78.53
|3.28
|144,760
|Washington Dulles International Airport
|Washington DC
|18
|78.79
|2.98
|41,898
|Chicago O’Hare International Airport
|Chicago, Illinois
|18.13
|78.44
|3.13
|196,925
Most Delayed Flights
|Airport
|Location
|Flights delayed in 2022 (%)
|Flights on time in 2022 (%)
|Flights canceled in 2022 (%)
|Flight Operations in 2022
|Orlando International Airport
|Orlando, Florida
|28.24
|67.81
|3.52
|108,330
|Newark Liberty International Airport
|Newark, New Jersey
|26.51
|67.07
|5.94
|95,832
|Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|26.1
|70.39
|3.1
|63,250
|Tampa International Airport
|Tampa, Florida
|25.48
|70.5
|3.63
|54,909
|Miami International Airport
|Miami, Florida
|24.4
|71.92
|3.29
|82,341
|Harry Reid International Airport
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|24.34
|73.51
|1.96
|129,093
|Chicago Midway International Airport
|Chicago, Illinois
|24.11
|72.78
|2.81
|56,186
|John F. Kennedy International Airport
|New York, New York
|24.08
|71.21
|4.42
|102,500
Featured image: Salt Lake City (SLC) Airport overview with snow. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways