SLC, ATL Led the Pack in Fewest Delayed Flights in ’22

DALLAS — Family Destinations Guide has examined information from Department of Transportation statistics to uncover which US airports had the most and fewest delayed flights in 2022.

Leading the pack with the fewest delays was Salt Lake City International (SLC), with 14.18% of its flights delayed during the year. Only 1.02% of the airport’s flights were canceled out of 83,390 flight operations.

Following closely behind was the Goliath of US airports, ATL, with 16.9% of flights delayed and 1.73% canceled out of a whopping 237,601 flight operations.

SEATAC (SEA) trailed with a 16.49% delay, just edging out Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) at 16.51%.

Rounding out the top five was Detroit Metro (DTW) at 16.63% delayed.

Photo: Atlanta International Airport

Delays

On the opposite end, the US airport with the most delayed flights was Orlando International Airport (MCO) with 28.24%. Out of 108,330 flight operations, 3.52% were canceled.

Newark Liberty International (EWR) was the runner-up with 26.51% delayed. However, 5.94% of its flights were canceled out of 95,832 flight operations.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), Tampa International (TPA), and Miami International (MIA) rounded out the top five with 26.1%, 25.48%, and 25.4% of flights delayed, respectively.

New International Arrivals Facility at SEATAC Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Photo: PortSeattle.org

Fewest Delayed Flights

Airport Location Flights delayed in 2022 (%) Flights on time in 2022 (%) Flights canceled in 2022 (%) Flight Operations in 2022 Salt Lake City International Airport Salt Lake City, Utah 14.18 84.7 1.02 83,390 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport Atlanta, Georgia 16.19 81.88 1.73 237,601 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Seattle, Washington 16.49 81.51 1.79 131,027 Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Minneapolis, Minnesota 16.51 81.84 1.5 91,334 Detroit Metropolitan Airport Detroit, Michigan 16.63 81.12 2.2 96,324 San Francisco International Airport San Francisco, California 16.64 81.58 1.65 97,638 George Bush Intercontinental Airport Houston, Texas 16.67 80.79 2.23 93,954 Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Charlotte, North Carolina 17.93 78.53 3.28 144,760 Washington Dulles International Airport Washington DC 18 78.79 2.98 41,898 Chicago O’Hare International Airport Chicago, Illinois 18.13 78.44 3.13 196,925

Orlando International Airport (MCO). Photo: Orlando International Airport

Most Delayed Flights

Airport Location Flights delayed in 2022 (%) Flights on time in 2022 (%) Flights canceled in 2022 (%) Flight Operations in 2022 Orlando International Airport Orlando, Florida 28.24 67.81 3.52 108,330 Newark Liberty International Airport Newark, New Jersey 26.51 67.07 5.94 95,832 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Fort Lauderdale, Florida 26.1 70.39 3.1 63,250 Tampa International Airport Tampa, Florida 25.48 70.5 3.63 54,909 Miami International Airport Miami, Florida 24.4 71.92 3.29 82,341 Harry Reid International Airport Las Vegas, Nevada 24.34 73.51 1.96 129,093 Chicago Midway International Airport Chicago, Illinois 24.11 72.78 2.81 56,186 John F. Kennedy International Airport New York, New York 24.08 71.21 4.42 102,500

Featured image: Salt Lake City (SLC) Airport overview with snow. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways