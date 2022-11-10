Japan’s Skymark Airlines Eyes 737 MAX Order

DALLAS – Japan’s Skymark Airlines (BC) has announced its intention to add up to 12 Boeing 737 MAX airliners. These will be a mix of the 737-8 and 737-10 variants.

Four airframes will come directly from Boeing, with options on a further two. The remaining six CFM International Leap-1B-powered 737-8s will be sourced from lessors.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 29 Boeing 737-800s. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Sustainable Fleet Growth

BC is Japan’s third-largest airline by revenue. Based at Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND), BC currently operates a fleet of 29 Next-generation 737-800s.

Speaking of the order, Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said, “As Skymark Airlines looks to sustainably grow its fleet, the 737 MAX family offers market-leading efficiency and environmental performance. With commonality and enhanced capabilities, the 737-8 and 737-10 will enable Skymark Airlines to optimize its fleet across all operations.”

Featured Image: Skymark Airlines Announces Intent to Acquire Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes. Photo: Boeing