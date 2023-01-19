Skymark Solidifies its 737 MAX Order

DALLAS – Four firm orders and two options for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been confirmed by the Japanese airline Skymark Airlines (BC).

The carrier’s board of directors decided to order two Boeing 737-8s for delivery in 2026 and two 737-10s for delivery in 2026–2027.

The -8s are listed as having a “catalog price” of Y16.2bn (US$126m) per aircraft, and -10s are listed as having a “catalog price” of Y17.9bn (US$137m) per aircraft.

The airline currently operates 29 Boeing 737-800s. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.

Price Reduction

Skymark said it would receive a “certain reduction” on the airframes, but it is not revealing this price because it will be acquired at a reasonable cost that matches the market price. The deal also includes options for an extra -8 and -10.

In November 2022, Boeing first disclosed their commitment to Skymark. Additionally, the airline intends to add six further -8s from lessors.

Currently, Skymark operates 29 737-800s from its base at Tokyo Haneda (HND). It is Japan’s third-largest airline by revenue.

Featured Image: Skymark (BC) first announced the deal back in November 2022. Photo: Boeing.