Skymark Solidifies its 737 MAX Order
Airlines Boeing Manufacturers

Skymark Solidifies its 737 MAX Order

DALLAS – Four firm orders and two options for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been confirmed by the Japanese airline Skymark Airlines (BC).

The carrier’s board of directors decided to order two Boeing 737-8s for delivery in 2026 and two 737-10s for delivery in 2026–2027.

The -8s are listed as having a “catalog price” of Y16.2bn (US$126m) per aircraft, and -10s are listed as having a “catalog price” of Y17.9bn (US$137m) per aircraft.

The airline currently operates 29 Boeing 737-800s. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.

Price Reduction

Skymark said it would receive a “certain reduction” on the airframes, but it is not revealing this price because it will be acquired at a reasonable cost that matches the market price. The deal also includes options for an extra -8 and -10.

In November 2022, Boeing first disclosed their commitment to Skymark. Additionally, the airline intends to add six further -8s from lessors.

Currently, Skymark operates 29 737-800s from its base at Tokyo Haneda (HND). It is Japan’s third-largest airline by revenue.

Japan’s Skymark Airlines Eyes 737 MAX Order

Featured Image: Skymark (BC) first announced the deal back in November 2022. Photo: Boeing.

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Bash is a writer, photographer/ filmmaker, social media manager and published poet based in Kampala, Uganda.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

Ethiopian Airlines to Launch Atlanta Flights

January 19, 2023
Airlines, Boeing

T’way Begins 737-8 Operations

January 19, 2023
Airlines, Industry

Southwest Pilots Association President Calls for Strike Vote

January 18, 2023
Airlines, Routes

Iberia, TAG Airlines to Start Codeshare Agreement

January 18, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X