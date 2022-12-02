Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways Sign MOU to Enhance Codeshares

DALLAS – Two of Asia’s largest carriers, Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Thai Airways International (TG), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a comprehensive codeshare agreement.

The star Alliance members will begin to codeshare more extensively across each other’s routes while exploring “wide-ranging commercial collaboration.” This will provide customers with better value, more options, greater benefits and an enhanced travel experience.

TG acting CEO Suvadhana Sibunruang (left) and SQ CEO Goh Choon Phong (right) pictured at the Association of Asia Pacific-Airlines (AAPA) 66th Assembly of Presidents event held in November 2022 in Bangkok. Photo: Singapore Airlines/Thai Airways International.

Building a Global Network

The codeshares will commence on the airline’s flights between their two main hubs, Singapore (SIN) and Bangkok (BKK). Subject to regulatory approval, TG will also codeshare on SQ’s flights to Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK and EWR), San Francisco (SFO), and Seattle (SEA) in the US; Vancouver (YVR) in Canada, plus Cape Town (CPT) and Johannesburg (JNB) in South Africa.

Additional codeshare agreements across both networks are to be looked at, including points in Europe, India and South West Pacific routes to allow for increased connectivity.

The codeshare will initially cover the airline’s routes between SIN and BKK before being expanded across their global networks. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Airline Comments

Speaking of the MOU, Mr Goh Choon Phong, SQ CEO, said: “SIA and THAI have had a close relationship for many years, which we aim to strengthen through this comprehensive agreement. Both airlines have a loyal customer base, as well as extensive operations within South East Asia and around the world. This is a win-win opportunity to support the growth of our respective hubs and enhance the options and service offerings for our customers.”

Meanwhile, TG’s acting CEO Mr Suvadhana Sibunruang, said, “THAI and Singapore Airlines have shared a long-term relationship, and I am glad that this cooperation between the two airlines will certainly cater for the demand of travellers between Thailand, Singapore, and beyond. It will also enable the expansion of THAI’s network to more service points in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Europe, India, and South West Pacific routes.”

Featured Image: Two of SQ’s Airbus A350 airliners. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways.