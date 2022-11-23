Singapore Airlines to Stop A380 Flights to New York JFK, Frankfurt

DALLAS – Singapore Airlines (SQ) is pulling its long-standing Airbus A380 service to New York (JFK) via Frankfurt (FRA) effective May 2023, as the world’s largest passenger aircraft is needed elsewhere. As demand seems to be growing on the other side of the world, namely in East Asia, South East Asia, and Australia, SQ has restructured its aircraft deployment for the upcoming summer.

Ms. JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning at Singapore Airlines, said, “Looking ahead to 2023, we see stronger demand for flights to destinations across South East Asia, parts of East Asia, and Australia. As we restore our network to these regions closer to pre-pandemic levels, our customers have even more flight options as they make their holiday plans.”

SIA B777-312ER. Photo: Airways/Tony Bordelais

So Where do SQ A380s Fly?

With the JFK route unplugged (SQ25 and SQ26), the airline will use the free pair of superjumbos to fly to Australia. Melbourne (MEL) will get a new daily A380 service, and Sydney (SYD) will see a second daily A380. SYD always had a regular A380 option, but an Airbus A350-900 operated the other service. A Boeing 777-300ER previously flew the MEL rotation. Likewise, the Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) FRA-JFK route will now be operated by a 777-300ER from May 15, 2023.

In a statement, the airline said, ‘Customers will continue to enjoy two daily non-stop services to New York – flights SQ24 and SQ23 between Singapore and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, as well as SQ22 and SQ21 between Singapore and New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport.’

Effective March 26, 2023, SQ will operate flights 892 and 893, a daily service between SIN and Hong Kong (HKG), using the A380. From October 1, 2023, a second daily service (SQ896/SQ897) will be operated by an A350-900.

Besides these, the airline will revive and add several routes, predominantly on the Asian side of the network. This includes increasing the current four-weekly service from SIN to Taipei (TPE) to a daily rotation. It will add a fifth daily flight (SQ706/SQ705) to its SIN to Bangkok (BKK) service, as well as a fourth daily service (SQ726/SQ725) to Phuket (HKT).

SIA A380-800 | Photo: Airways/Christian Winter

US/European Cuts

Specific flights to the US and Europe will see a slight drop in frequency. This includes cutting its daily SIN to Los Angeles (LAX) service (SQ36/SQ35) to thrice weekly from March 26, 2023. It will also reduce its SIN-Manchester (MAN)-Houston (IAH) from four to three weekly.

In the statement, the airline said, “SIA remains strongly committed to the North American market. Even with the above network adjustments, the Airline will operate a higher seat capacity to the United States of America compared to its pre-pandemic levels.”

Featured Image: SQ became the first airline in the world to operate the A380 on October 25, 2007. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.