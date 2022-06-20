Silk Way West Airlines to Celebrate 10-year Anniversary

Silk Way West Airlines (7L), a member of the Silk Way Group and one of Europe’s largest cargo airlines, marks its tenth anniversary by providing a global network of scheduled and charter routes.

In July 2012, a Boeing 747-400F flew the first 7L freight trip on the Baku-Frankfurt-Hahn route, demonstrating the company’s potential from the start. Today, the cargo airline continues to support Azerbaijan’s increasing economy and regional leadership.

Silk Way West Airlines now provides effective freight transportation options in a variety of locations. The airline employs more than 1,000 staff whose expertise and knowledge have been acknowledged by IATA and IOSA certificates.

According to an airline press release, the cargo giant plans to develop its fleet and worldwide route network to reinforce its leadership position in the CIS countries, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and America in order to fulfill the growing demand in the global air transportation market.

The airline plans to meet customer expectations as part of its growth strategy by expanding its cargo hub at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is unrivaled not only in terms of its unique geographical location, connecting East and West but also in terms of its world-class flexibility and quality of service.

Silk Way West Airlines VQ-BVB Boeing 747-8F. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Silk Way West Airlines President

“Today, we celebrate 10 years of growth and success at Silk Way West Airlines. I am very proud of all that the airline has achieved in such a short time. To all our loyal customers and partners, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude. I trust we will continue to fly higher and faster towards achieving our mission to become one of the leading cargo airlines in the world,” said Silk Way West Airlines President, Mr. Wolfgang Meier.

Silk Way Group, founded in July 2006, is a dynamically developing group of companies that occupies a leading position in the Azerbaijani economy. The group was reorganized into three companies in 2019 – Silk Way Airlines, Silk Way West Airlines, and Silk Way Technics, providing air cargo transportation and aircraft maintenance services.

Featured image: SILK WAY WEST AIRLINES BOEING 747-83QF. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways