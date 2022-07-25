Active Shooter: Dallas Love Field Airport Suspend Operations

DALLAS – Today at 10:59 a.m., a woman, 37, opened fire with a handgun close to a ticket counter at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) before being shot by a Dallas police officer and being taken to Parkland Hospital to receive medical attention, according to police.

Monday shortly after noon, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia stated at a press conference that the woman was dropped off at the airport, changed in a restroom, then went up to a ticket desk and fired a revolver.

Garcia noted that the lady’s rounds did not hit any other passengers in the airport, thus it is unclear where the woman was aiming or what her possible motive was.

Garcia claimed that a Dallas police officer shot at the woman shortly after she discharged her firearm, striking her in the lower body. During his news conference, the officer stated that there were no additional shooting-related injuries.

🚨 FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ihvHxKrjSp — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 25, 2022

Ground Halt at Dallas Love Field

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground halt at Love Field at 11:11 a.m. due to safety issues. The ground stop for Southwest Airlines (WN) incoming flights was still in effect as of 1:45 pm, according to the FAA.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the Transportation Security Administration stated that agents from Love Field had vacated the airport and were “rescreening all travelers through the airport security checkpoint.”

As per a wfaa.com report, around 1 pm, DAL tweeted that all flight operations had been suspended, and the airport asked passengers to “refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field.” At the time of writing, no further announcements have been made by DAL or city officials as to the reasons behind the active shooter’s actions.

The city-owned public airport is located six miles northwest of downtown Dallas, Texas. It was Dallas’ main airport until 1974 when Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) opened.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: Dallas Love Field Airport