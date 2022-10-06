Scoot to Launch New Routes, Increase Frequencies

DALLAS – Scoot (TR), the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SQ), has announced that it will open two new destinations in Indonesia this month. Moreover, the airline will increase frequencies to numerous destinations in North Asia.

TR will launch new routes from its hub in Singapore Changi (SIN) to Lombok (LOP) and Makassar (UPG) in Indonesia, with two flights per week starting this month. The airline will also resume flights to Yogyakarta (YIA) and Pekanbaru (PKU) with two weekly flights. The airline will therefore have eight destinations in Indonesia at the end of October.

Increased Frequencies

With Japan and South Korea easing travel restrictions, TR will increase frequencies to destinations in both countries. The airline will up its schedule to Jeju (CJU) from three to five times weekly and flights to Osaka (ITM) from five to seven times weekly.

Long-haul aircraft which were stored during the pandemic are now being reactivated. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.

Moreover, the low-cost carrier will operate flights to Tokyo (NRT) and Seoul (ICN) via Taipei (TPE) in Taiwan. That also means the frequencies will increase frequencies to these destinations.

This month, TR expects to resume flights to Fuzhou (FOC), Nanjing (NKG), Hangzhou (HGH), Zhengzhou (CGO) and Wuhan (WUH) in China. Moreover, flights to Tianjin (TNS) will be operated twice a week.

Executives Comments

Mr Leslie Thng, TR’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “North Asia has always been an important region for us. With travel demand rising, Scoot is excited to connect even more travelers to the region, including Greater China.”

He added, “It has been ten years since our inaugural flight, and we are committed to continuing to offer unique travel experiences at affordable fares for decades to come.”

Scoot took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo in October 2018. Photo: Airbus.

TR is the second biggest airline in Singapore, behind SQ. It represents about 13.5% of seats offered from SIN and operates on average 50 daily flights.

Featured Image: TR operates Boeing 787 Dreamliners for high-demand markets. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways