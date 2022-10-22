Schiphol, Maastricht Airports Enter Strategic Partnership

DALLAS – Royal Schiphol Group (RSC), owners of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (AMS), has announced that it is to take a 40% shareholding in Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) and enter into a strategic partnership.

RSC will pay €4.2m (US$4.1m) for a stake in MST. It will also add €800,000 (US$776,000) to an environment fund created via contributions from governments and companies. In a statement, the Dutch airport group said the move was ‘in line with the government’s aviation policy.’

AMS is the largest airport in the Royal Schiphol Group’s portfolio. Photo: Royal Schiphol Group

Sustainable Focus

They went on to say that MST will now focus on developing itself as a ‘sustainable and future-proof airport.’ It will also become an important hub for electric flying.

Robert Carsouw, CFO of Royal Schiphol Group, said, “Our contribution to society is to connect the Netherlands with the rest of the world. Regional airports are an important element in this strategy. The idea that airports in the Netherlands form a single system, as expressed in the Dutch aviation policy, is very appealing to us.”

He continued, “By collaborating intensively and investing in Maastricht Aachen Airport, we can share knowledge and expertise and make optimal use of the scarce capacity available in the Netherlands.”

Jos Roeven, CEO of MST, added, “We are very pleased that in Schiphol, we have found the right strategic partner to invest in our ambition to make MAA an innovative and sustainable airport that is well embedded in its region.”

MST became Ryanair’s first Dutch base in 2012. Photo: Maastricht Aachen Airport

A Growing Airport

Maastricht is currently the second-largest cargo airport in the Netherlands. Passenger-wise, it is served by Ryanair (FR), Corendon Airlines (XC), and its Dutch subsidiary, Corendon Dutch Airlines (CD).

In 2021 the airport handled nearly 13,000 flight movements, over 5,500 of which were ‘large traffic.’ In July, the airport set a new record for daily passenger numbers, beating its previous highest amount in August 2019.

Featured Image: MST’s terminal was completely renovated in 2018. Photo: Maastricht Aachen Airport