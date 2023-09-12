SAUDIA: First to Operate at Red Sea International Airport

DALLAS — Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV), or SAUDIA, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Red Sea Global (RSG) and daa International (DAA) to fulfill the goals of Vision 2030 by becoming the first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport (RSI).

The agreement also includes joint research on the use of Lower-Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and the evaluation of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to reduce emissions.

The Red Sea International Airport is on track to open this year for domestic flights to and from Riyadh and later Jeddah before expanding to international flights in 2024.

The SV-RSG-DAA collaboration is in line with the country’s vision to establish itself as a global hub for tourism, culture, and nature.

Photo: SAUDIA

Comments from Red Sea Global, SAUDIA, DAA International

John Pagano, Group CEO, Red Sea Global, said, “When the first commercial flight lands at Red Sea International, it won’t just be a point of personal pride for Red Sea Global. It will be a milestone moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in making that vision a reality. It is fitting, therefore, that the Kingdom’s flag carrier, SAUDIA, will be the first to operate from our destination.”

Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, said, “Today’s agreement marks a new chapter in Saudi Arabia’s aviation history. As wings of Vision 2030, SAUDIA’s contribution is to be an enabler in attaining giga project targets, and our involvement as the first airline to operate from and to Red Sea International Airport is a source of pride for us all. This agreement will strengthen our position in the Kingdom and allow us to collaborate with RSG and daa International to boost tourism and enhance the country’s standing within international aviation.”

Mr. Nicholas Cole, CEO of daa International, said, “Red Sea International is a new gateway for travelers to experience the wonders of Saudi Arabia. Bringing our unmatched airport management expertise, we will work with RSG and SAUDIA to ensure RSI delivers a truly unique experience for all who pass through it.”

Featured image: Red Sea Global