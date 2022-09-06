SAS Looks to Shrink Fleet Under Restructuring

DALLAS – Scandinavian Airlines (SK), or SAS for short, is seeking to offload several of its wide-bodied Airbus jets as it pushes on with its cost-cutting plan.

SAS has chosen two Airbus A350-900s (SE-RSB and SE-RSC) and three A330-300s (LN-RKS, LN-RKU and LN-RKT) to be returned to their lessors.

It also hopes to hand back three Airbus A320neos (EI-SIF, SE-ROD and SE-ROC), plus a single A321 (OY-KBL) and Boeing 737-700 (SE-RET).

SAS Boeing 737-705 (LN-TUM). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Cornerstone of Restructuring

The move forms part of the carriers restructuring program known as ‘SAS FORWARD.’ CEO Anko van der Werff said, “The cornerstone of the SAS FORWARD plan is a redesigned aircraft fleet.”

A hearing for the Charter 11 bankruptcy protection filing will be held imminently. Under the filing, the airline stated that the “excess leased equipment” was unneeded for its “operations and a successful reorganization plans.” It also claimed that several lease agreements were “significantly above market.”

SAS currently has eight A330-300s in service. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways.

“While the Debtors sought various concessions from aircraft lessors prior to the Commencement Date, including amending existing leases on mark-to-market terms and returning aircraft, the Debtors were unable to achieve the level of concessions needed to successfully implement SAS FORWARD,” it added.

SAS currently has a fleet of over 100 aircraft, 20 of which are owned directly by the airline. It launched its SAS FORWARD Plan in February 2022 following its weaker-than-expected financial performance. It hopes the plan will ensure the airlines has a sustainable economic future.

Featured Image: The airline is seeking to return a pair of its A350-900s. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways.