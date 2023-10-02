SAS to Retire Last Boeing 737-700

DALLAS — SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) has announced that it will retire its last Boeing 737-700 aircraft on November 19, 2023, completing its transition to an all-Airbus narrowbody fleet. The airline will operate a special farewell flight from Stockholm Arlanda to Oslo Gardermoen using the aircraft with registration LN-RRB (msn 32276).

SAS has been retiring its older Boeing 737 aircraft over the years. The airline retired its B737-400 and B737-500 aircraft in 2013, followed by the retirement of B737-600 aircraft in 2019. Earlier this year, SAS also retired its B737-800 fleet. Currently, the airline owns five B737-800 aircraft, with four of them dry-leased to Jet2 in the United Kingdom.

SAS has replaced its older Boeing 737 aircraft with newer-generation narrowbody Airbus aircraft, including the A320-200N and A321-200NX models. The airline currently operates 61 A320-200Ns, including 25 operated by SAS Connect, with an additional 18 on order. SK also has three A321-200NX aircraft in its fleet.

According to ch-aviation.com, the Scandinavian carrier operates four Boeing 737-700 aircraft, all based out of Oslo. These aircraft have an average age of 17.7 years and are all owned by the airline.

Featured image: Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) LN-RNU Boeing 737-700. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways