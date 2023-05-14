SAS Returns to Africa With Flights to Agadir

DALLAS — SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) is set to reintroduce flights to Africa after a hiatus of several decades. Starting in November, the airline will launch services to Agadir-Al Massira Airport (AGA) in Morocco from both Copenhagen Airport and Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Each route will operate once a week, offering travelers a seasonal getaway option until March 2024.

The flights to Agadir will be operated using the modern Airbus A320neo aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration and a total seating capacity of 180 passengers. This efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft choice aligns with SAS’s commitment to sustainability, with fuel efficiency and reduced emissions being top priorities.

SAS’s decision to include Agadir in its network reflects the airline’s enthusiasm for providing new travel opportunities and exploring new horizons.

SAS SE-DOX Airbus A320neo. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Comments from SAS Officials

Erik Westman, Executive Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer at SAS, expressed his excitement about the expansion of the airline’s network. “We are thrilled to witness the return of global travel, and it is our pleasure to offer new destinations this upcoming winter season,” he stated. Westman further emphasized the significance of including Agadir in SAS’s network, highlighting that it marks the airline’s long-awaited return to Africa after an absence spanning several decades.

The announcement of SAS’s Moroccan routes closely follows the airline’s recent plans to resume seasonal service to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport from Copenhagen. This decision, scheduled to commence on October 30th, signifies SAS’s intent to reconnect with popular tourist destinations and reestablish its presence in key markets, even after an absence of nearly a decade.

As SAS Scandinavian Airlines reenters the African market and expands its global network, travelers can look forward to an array of exciting destinations, convenient schedules, and sustainable air travel options. With its renewed commitment to serving diverse locations, SK continues to provide travelers with memorable experiences and opens up new possibilities for adventure and exploration.

Feature Image: SE-ROJ SAS Scandinavian Airbus A320neo. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways