SAS Adds 10 New A320neos from ACG

DALLAS — Scandinavian Airlines (SK), based in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, has announced that it will add ten brand-new Airbus A320neo aircraft to its existing medium-haul fleet in the first quarter of 2024. This agreement was made with the Aviation Capital Group (ACG) and will be made via long-term aircraft leasing.

Anko van der Werff, CEO of SK, stated, “We continue to make progress with our transformation plan, and these new sale and leaseback agreements are an important part of that—securing competitive financing for our renewed fleet of modern and fuel-efficient aircraft. We are pleased to renew our long-term strategic partnership with ACG, one of the world’s leading aircraft financing partners.”

Distributed along its three countries of operation, Scandinavian airlines operate at the moment of writing a total of 35 units of the A320neo, compared to its predecessor, the A320ceo, of which the company has just 11 units. The transition towards the Airbus “neo” program is part of SAS’ plan to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2025.

The nordic carrier also flies other members of the A320 family of aircraft, including the Airbus A319, A321, and the A321neo LR, which is dedicated exclusively to operating long-haul low-demand routes such as Copenhagen (CPH) to Washington (IAD) or Oslo (OSL) to New York (EWR).

On the long-haul market, the SASA321neo LR has had higher success than its larger brother, the A350-900. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Focusing on Short-Haul Markets

With the additional lease of these ten A320neo units, SK has shown again its priority in securing its presence in the short- and medium-haul markets, especially due to the imminent arrival of the high season in 2023. However, the airline is also showing signs of a struggle with routes bound for the other side of the Atlantic.

The carrier has a fleet of sixteen widebody aircraft, including nine A330-300s and six A350-900s, but more than a third of these planes are either stored or grounded due to a capacity shortage since the end of last year.

Two of the A330 aircraft are stored in Stockholm and Bergen, and up to four of the A350s have been inactive for at least two weeks. Additionally, two A350s that are only three years old, registrations SE-RSB and SE-RSC, have been sent to long-term storage in Victorville and Tarbes.

It is uncertain if these grounded planes will be back in operation soon.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways