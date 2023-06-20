SalamAir, Avolon Ink Airbus A330neo Leasing Commitment

PARIS – Low-cost Omani carrier SalamAir (OV) and Avolon have reached a dry leasing commitment for three Airbus A330-900s. The letter of intent was signed on June 19 at the 2023 Paris Air Show, fuelling the expansion ambitions of the Muscat-based (MCT) airline .

According to a mailed statement, SalamAir A330-900s will feature a dual-class configuration carrying 365 passengers in economy class and 12 in premium class seats. In a similar fashion to European LCC Condor (DE), SalamAir will also include lie-flat seats on the widebody jet despite defining itself as a “value-for-money” airline.

(From Left to Right:) Andy Cronin, CEO, Avolon, and Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO, SalamAir celebrate the leasing agreement announced on June 19 in Paris. (Photo: Avolon)

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “The decision to introduce the Airbus A330neo complements the existing fleet of Airbus aircraft, which includes the A320neo, A321neo, and one A321 freighter. By adding the A330neo, SalamAir aims to enhance its capacity, meet the growing demands of the market, and attract more inbound tourists.”

Ahmed added that the 7,200 nautical mile-range of the A330-900 will allow SalamAir to reach medium-haul destinations in the Far East and Europe. At the moment of writing, the carrier operates a consolidated fleet of 12 Airbus A320 family aircraft, which have been progressively incorporated since its foundation in 2016.

Looking at Both Sides, Europe and Asia

SalamAir is one of the leading low-cost airlines flying from the Middle East. At the moment of writing, OV owns a route network made of five domestic and 38 international destinations across 23 countries, including already some European destinations such as Sarajevo (SAJ) or Prague (PRG). Its largest presence is currently concentrated in Asian countries such as India, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

The A330neo plays a key role in the expansion of the airline not only in long-haul flights to high-demand destinations but also to serve high-demand, short-haul routes, which require extra passenger and cargo capacity.

SalamAir is slowly adapting to the pick-up of travel post COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly shifting market. According to data from Oman’s National Center for Statistical information, 2.9 million travellers visited Oman in 2022, a sharp increase of 348% compared to 2021.