S7 Airlines is Suspended from Oneworld Alliance

DALLAS – S7 Airlines (S7) has been suspended from the oneworld alliance due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The suspension is in force as of April 19 and will last until further notice.

When flying S7, privileges for customers of partner oneworld member airlines will be suspended. In addition, S7 customers’ oneworld perks will be suspended when flying on other oneworld airlines.

That means there are no longer opportunities for reciprocal mileage earning and redemption, as well as reciprocal elite rewards. According to the partnership, given the low passenger volume, any impact on customers is expected to be limited.

S7 Airlines VP-BPC Airbus A321-211. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

About S7 Airlines

S7 Airlines began in 1957 as “the Tolmachevo united squadron” of the Soviet Union’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation. Following the breakup of the Soviet Union and Russian economic reforms in the 1990s, a state-run Siberia Airlines was established in 1992 and then privatized in 1994. Siberia received an IATA airline code the same year. In 2005, Siberia Airlines relaunched as S7 Airlines.

The airline has a fleet of nearly 100 narrow-body planes. In addition to a large route network within Russia, S7 served many overseas destinations in Europe and Asia. The carrier, while not a global airline, had been a valuable partner for oneworld tourists in Russia.

On its website, S7 stated, “S7 Airlines and Oneworld have agreed to a suspension of S7 Airlines’ membership in the alliance effective 19 April 2022, until further notice.”

S7 Airlines, headquartered in Ob, Novosibirsk Oblast, Russia, with offices in Moscow, joined the alliance in November 2010.

Featured image: S7 Airlines A320-214 VQ-BRC. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways