Ryanair Expands Stockholm Arlanda Base

DALLAS – Europe’s largest low-cost airline Ryanair (FR), is to expand its operation at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport (ARN), as it continues to grow its presence in the Swedish market.

The airline will base two Boeing 737-8200s at the facility and launch 13 new routes for winter 2022/2023. The new routes include Birmingham (BHX), Malta (MLA), Pisa (PSA), Turin (TRN), Tuzla (TZL) and Valencia (VLC).

FR opened a base at ARN on November 10, 2021. A pair of Boeing 737s were initially stationed, offering 23 direct services. The airline has since expanded to serve 44 destinations from ARN, including five domestic rotations and carry some 1.5 million passengers.

“Biggest Ever Offering”

In a statement, ARN’s owner Swedavia Airports, said, “Ryanair has announced its biggest ever Swedish winter offering as it continues to strengthen its presence in the Swedish market. The Irish low-cost carrier will launch thirteen new direct routes from Stockholm Arlanda Airport this winter. Six of them are all new routes, half of which are brand-new European destinations. Altogether, the airline has launched 44 new direct routes from its new base at Arlanda since it opened a year ago.”

Two additional 737-8200s will be based at ARN to launch the new routes. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Meanwhile, Ryanair’s Commercial Director Jason McGuiness said, “As Europe’s no. 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce our biggest ever Swedish Winter schedule, that offers over 420 weekly flights across 56 routes, including 15 new Winter routes to the likes of Birmingham, Malta, Pisa, Turin, Tuzla and Valencia.”

“We are delighted to maintain our partnership with Swedavia, which has seen Stockholm-Arlanda’s fleet upgraded with two more environmentally friendly B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft, delivering 4% more seats, 16% less fuel usage and a 40% reduction in noise emissions. This not only reinforces Ryanair’s commitment to the country, but also our continued leadership in sustainable aviation as Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline.”

Featured Image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.