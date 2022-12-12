Ryanair to Pay Passenger Compensation After Dropping Court Appeal

DALLAS – Dublin-based Ryanair (FR) has agreed to offer compensation to travellers affected during the landmark pilot strike action in 2018 after choosing not to appeal a court ruling earlier this year.

The industrial action led to flight cancellations across its network, affecting thousands of passengers. The Irish ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) subsequently rejected passenger compensation claims which under European law would have entitled those affected to between €250 and €600, depending on the route and length of the delay. The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) then became involved following numerous complaints.

FR claimed that the strike was an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ and therefore compensation claims were invalid. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

‘Extraordinary Circumstance’ Plea

The row was then taken to the Court of Appeal, which ruled in January that the industrial action was not an ‘extraordinary circumstance.’ Therefore the airline would be required to offer compensation to those affected.

In a statement, CAA consumer director Paul Smith said, “The Civil Aviation Authority undertook enforcement action against Ryanair due to the belief that strike action by airline staff does not constitute an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ and, as such, affected passengers should be entitled to compensation where this results in the delay or short notice cancellation of their flight. The judgment by the Court of Appeal supported this view.”

“Ryanair’s decision to discontinue the Supreme Court appeal of the Court of Appeal judgment means that affected passengers will now be able to make a claim for compensation from Ryanair if they were impacted by strike action taken by Ryanair pilots in 2018 and we would encourage all passengers on flights that were affected to claim the compensation they are entitled to.”

Featured Image: The 2018 strike affected thousands of passengers. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.