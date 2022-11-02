Ryanair Launches New Routes From Cornwall

DALLAS – Ryanair (FR) has announced its “biggest ever schedule” for summer 2023 from Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY), launching new flights to Dublin (DUB), London (STN) and Malaga (AGP).

The airline will operate over 25 weekly flights across five routes supporting 90 jobs at the airport. To celebrate the launch, FR is launching a seat sale with fares from as low as £24.99 for travel between April and October 2023.

“Delighted by Their Decision”

Speaking of yesterday’s announcement, NQY Managing Director Sam O’Dwyer said, “We welcome Eddie Wilson and his team to Cornwall today and are delighted by their decision to add three new routes from Newquay for next year. We are committed to offering more options and choice for those wanting to travel to and from Cornwall. Malaga, in particular, is undoubtedly going to be a very popular addition to our network.”

FR’s Eddie Wilson (L) and NQY’s Sam O’Dwyer (R) at yesterday’s announcement. Photo: Ryanair.

Meanwhile, Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson said, “Ryanair is delighted to announce even more growth with our biggest ever Newquay schedule…UK holidaymakers can now start booking their summer holidays with confidence with Ryanair, Europe’s most reliable and leading low-fare airline.”

“Ryanair is driving Cornwall’s economic recovery through our delivery of year-round tourism, regional investment and support of 90 local jobs. However, if we are to continue to grow and to drive real recovery, especially in regional UK, the UK Govt must immediately scrap APD in full for all travel (not just domestic travel) and provide incentives for airlines like Ryanair to stimulate growth and recovery for the UK (an island based economy) and its regions, such as Cornwall.”

APD Reduction

The UK government announced last year that it would introduce a lower rate of Air Passenger Duty (APD) for domestic flights from April 2023. In the official statement, FR said it welcomed the cut and that it had underpinned the launch of the STN service. However, it went on to say that the ‘reduction ignores the need to restore and develop international connectivity which is fundamental for the growth of the UK economy and tourism.’

FR will operate 25 weekly flights from NQY for Summer 2023. Photo: Cornwall Airport Newquay.

The airline is calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘to fully abolish APD immediately for all travel, which would not only promote tourism but support much needed connectivity to the UK, an island-based economy.’

Featured Image: Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (9H-QBC). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.