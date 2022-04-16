Ryanair Partners with Middle Eastern MRO

DALLAS – Ryanair (FR) has inked a five-year contract with Jordan’s Joramco Maintenance Ltd. to do major maintenance on its fleet.

Ryanair group aircraft, including FR, Malta Air, Lauda (OE), and Buzz (RR), will use up to six heavy maintenance bay slots at Joramco’s facility in Amman.

The Irish budget airline will continue to invest in its own in-house maintenance as its fleet increases to over 600 aircraft, but the 5-year arrangement with Joramco offers the additional capacity to supplement that, ensuring maintenance demands are satisfied.

Joramco has over 50 years of experience in aircraft maintenance and is one of the leading independent MROs with 50 clients from across the globe. The company does maintenance work for Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer models.

Ryanair Group Boeing 737 MAX 8-200. Ryanair | Buzz | Malta Air. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from Ryanair, Joramco

Ryanair’s Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, said, “Our 5-year growth plan will grow our fleet to over 600 aircraft and we are pleased to extend and enhance our agreement with Joramco who have been providing ad-hoc maintenance for our fleet for the past 3 years. This agreement will allow Ryanair to utilize up to 6 heavy maintenance slots, with aircraft coming in nose-to-tail for the next 5 winter seasons.”

Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie added, “We are delighted that Ryanair has selected Joramco to be its trusted MRO provider as Ryanair grows its fleet to over 600 aircraft. This long-term partnership is a result of Joramco’s world-class expertise and efficient services. This growth comes after [the] completion of another successful winter season with Ryanair.”

Featured image: Ryanair 9H-QBM Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways