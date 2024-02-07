Ryanair Launches Belfast-Malta Summer Flights
Ryanair Malta - 9H-QTC - Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

DALLAS — Ryanair (FR) has announced its latest venture in the Mediterranean by introducing a new route from Belfast to Malta. This move is part of a significant investment of US$700 million in the island.

In addition to the Belfast-Malta route, the Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) has expanded its summer 2024 schedule for Malta to include routes from Norwich, whose airport is the 28th smallest airport in the UK, and Rome.

Comments from Ryanair CEO

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary expressed his enthusiasm for the new routes, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to offering affordable travel options. This latest development aligns with the airline’s ongoing investment in Malta, whose traffic has seen a 22% increase.

It should be noted that the Belfast-Malta route announcement follows the LCC’s recent plans to introduce three new winter routes to Lanzarote (Spain), Porto (Portugal), and Turin (Italy), in addition to its existing 16 routes across Europe.

Featured image: Ryanair Malta – 9H-QTC – Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

