Rwandair Ups London Heathrow Flight to Daily

DALLAS – Rwandan flag carrier RwandAir (WB) has revealed its intention to launch daily direct flights to London Heathrow (LHR) from October 29, 2023. The route is currently flown four-weekly.

The airline has been operating between its Kigali International Airport (KGL) base and London since May 2017. Initially, WB flew to London Gatwick (LGW) and was routed via Brussels (BRU).

In 2022, the service switched to LHR and in late 2022, it canceled the BRU stopover. The flights are operated by one of the carriers, Airbus A330s, configured with 30 fully lie-flat Business Class seats and 244 Economy Class seats.

Flight WB711 will depart LHR at 20:30 local time, arriving at KGL at 07:00 the following morning. The returning flight WB710, departs Kigali at 23:35, arriving in London at 06:20 the next day, local time.

“Important Market”

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “London is an incredibly important market for RwandAir, so we are incredibly excited to be adding direct daily flights from our home in Kigali to London Heathrow. Having first launched flights to the British capital in 2017, we have continued to build our presence following strong demand from customers here in the UK and Africa.

“We know these new daily direct flights will offer customers the convenience and connectivity which they have long asked for, and look forward to welcoming more visitors to Rwanda.”

