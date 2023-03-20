RwandAir Expands Long-Haul Fleet

DALLAS – RwandAir (WB), the flag carrier of Rwanda, has received its third long-haul aircraft. The Airbus A330-200 (9Xr-WX) touched down at the airlines Kigali International Airport (KGL) hub on Saturday, March 18, and was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute.

The Rolls-Royce Trent 700 powered jet joins another A330-200 and a larger -300. The cabin has two classes, including 30 in business and 222 in economy class.

As well as these long-haul aircraft, WB also has a single Boeing 737-700, four 737-800s, two Bombardier CRJ900s and a pair of De Havilland Dash 8-Q400s.

Last night, we warmly welcomed the newest member of our fleet #A330-200, registered 9XR-WX with a water salute as it touched down at Kigali International Airport for the first time. #FlyTheDreamOfAfrica #FlySafeWithUs pic.twitter.com/g9IKBFhlA3 — RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) March 19, 2023

Future Expansion

In a statement, the airline’s CEO, Yvonne Makolo, said, “We are excited to be expanding our fleet further with the addition of our third long-haul aircraft. Its addition will allow us to continue our route expansion and offer customers even more connections.”

The airline added that ‘the new addition to our fleet will operate to our key destinations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including London, Brussels, Lagos and Dubai.’

RwandAir commenced operations on December 1, 2002, as Rwandair Express. Its current name was given in 2009. The airline was scheduled to take delivery of a pair of Airbus A330neos and Boeing 737 MAX jets in 2019. However, in September 2020, it was confirmed that orders for both types had been cancelled.

Featured Image: RwandAir.